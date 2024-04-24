Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 14.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Banco de Chile by 12.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 46.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.40. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.49 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 28.62%. Research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.