Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $2.34. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 101,567 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $147.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $14,400,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

