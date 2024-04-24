Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 936 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Radio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio ( NYSEAMERICAN:MSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

