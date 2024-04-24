Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.95

Shares of Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.95 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 23.75 ($0.29). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 5,873,998 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00 and a beta of -0.69.

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

