Schrödinger (SDGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Schrödinger to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Schrödinger has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schrödinger to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.57. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Schrödinger

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.