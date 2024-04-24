Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,716 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,888,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

