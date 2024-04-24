Sigma Planning Corp Sells 23,960 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,960 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.53% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLTB stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.