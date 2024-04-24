iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,096 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

