Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 14,077 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.43% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $13.70.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

