Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $194.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $205.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.98 and its 200 day moving average is $185.33. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

