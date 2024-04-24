First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Position Trimmed by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,731 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.44% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGOV. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,599.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

