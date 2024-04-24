Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Canada

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.32. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.21.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of C$26.75 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post 0.079403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

