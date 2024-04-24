SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,804,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 3,606,929 shares.The stock last traded at $46.45 and had previously closed at $47.35.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

