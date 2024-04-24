Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Up 4%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 4,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 45,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENLT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,120,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,226,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Further Reading

