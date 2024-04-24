Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $32.17. 41,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 143,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shinhan Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3953 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

