Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Holdings Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,270 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 1.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

