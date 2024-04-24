iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

