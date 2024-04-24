Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,306 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1,822.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roku by 35.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.