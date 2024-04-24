Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,016 Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 2.55% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSPA opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $171.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.99. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

