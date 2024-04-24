Signaturefd LLC Has $703,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $21,931,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,241,000 after acquiring an additional 444,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 298.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 176,477 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $5,438,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after buying an additional 139,952 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Equinor ASA stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

