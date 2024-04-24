Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 1,619.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Amcor by 48.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

