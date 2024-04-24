Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 137,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 79,102 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,614,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 51.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,353,000 after acquiring an additional 76,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $493.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $535.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.