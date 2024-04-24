Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 420,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,186,000 after buying an additional 147,606 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $121.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

