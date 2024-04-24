Cwm LLC Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of COP opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average is $117.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

