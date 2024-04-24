Cwm LLC Purchases 9,502 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,503,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 394,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after purchasing an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

