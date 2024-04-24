Cwm LLC Sells 25,638 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,638 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

