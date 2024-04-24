iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 611,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $70.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

