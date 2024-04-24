Cwm LLC Purchases 10,224 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cwm LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,781,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

ARKK opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

