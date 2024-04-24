AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.16% of AeroVironment worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AeroVironment news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.24 and a fifty-two week high of $184.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.24. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

