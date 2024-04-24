Cwm LLC Purchases 11,935 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average is $111.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

