Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,821 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 92,504 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,036,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

