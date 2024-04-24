Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLB. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.1 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.