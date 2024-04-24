StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE NBY opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.14% and a negative net margin of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
