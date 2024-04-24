Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.52. 569,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 971,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,786,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,786,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at $34,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,632,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,983,115. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.