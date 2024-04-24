Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 3.7 %

MTD opened at $1,243.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,271.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,174.10. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,574.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

