Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 672 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Cardinal Health by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.56 and a one year high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

