Cwm LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

