Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.78 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $148.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,560 shares of company stock worth $4,279,636. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

