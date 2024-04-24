Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 67,833 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 67,833 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

