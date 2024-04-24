TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

TAT Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ TATT opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.83. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 410,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 4.60% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company's stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

