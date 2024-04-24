Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.80.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $459.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $441.34 and a 200-day moving average of $444.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $483.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

