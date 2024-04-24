Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.10. 577,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,150,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after purchasing an additional 597,663 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,630,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,564,000 after purchasing an additional 449,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

