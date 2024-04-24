Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Reduced by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

