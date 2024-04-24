British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,939 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.