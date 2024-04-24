Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.94

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €112.94 ($120.15) and traded as high as €114.10 ($121.38). Vinci shares last traded at €113.55 ($120.80), with a volume of 822,298 shares trading hands.

Vinci Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €112.94.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

