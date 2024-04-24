Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $113.88

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €113.88 ($121.15) and traded as high as €121.90 ($129.68). Volkswagen shares last traded at €121.30 ($129.04), with a volume of 903,134 shares.

Volkswagen Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €120.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

