WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,561,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,853,917 shares.The stock last traded at $37.50 and had previously closed at $38.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 141.1% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 682,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 162,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2,181.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 123,662 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 237,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 55,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

