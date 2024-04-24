X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.00

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 129,301 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 124,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

