YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.89

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 96584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLY. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

