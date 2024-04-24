Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.52

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 275144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $857.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 277.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 182.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 35.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter valued at $200,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

